Person blows themselves up in Tunisia's capital, report says

Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 10:41 am EDT

TUNIS, Tunisia – Tunisia’s TAP news agency is reporting that a person has blown themselves up in front of a shopping centre in the capital, Tunis.

The one-sentence report cited witnesses as the source of its report.

It did not say if there were any casualties.

It said the explosion occurred in front of the Palmarium shopping centre on Monday.

It gave no other details.

