McConaughey gives back to first responders in Texas visit

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Matthew McConaughey, a cast member in the upcoming film "White Boy Rick," speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas. Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Houston got a surprise from a famous local as McConaughey delivered a catered lunch as way to give thanks on National First Responders Day. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
HOUSTON – Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Houston, Texas, got a surprise from a famous local as Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey delivered a catered lunch to give thanks on National First Responders Day.
The actor wheeled in a roasted turkey Sunday to the shock of those at a fire department. He did the same for police and 911 operators at other facilities.
The Austin native told The Associated Press he wanted to do something in his home state, particularly for Houston. The city dealt with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey last year.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand. He praised McConaughey for “never forgetting his roots.”
McConaughey made the trip as part of a promotion for Wild Turkey. He is a creative director and spokesman for the company.