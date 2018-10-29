Markets Right Now: US stocks surge following gains in Europe

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are climbing on Wall Street with big gains going to banks and health care companies.

JPMorgan Chase added 2.7 per cent in midday trading Monday, and giant drugmaker Pfizer rose 2.3 per cent.

Automakers rose sharply following a report in Bloomberg News that China might reduce its taxes on imported vehicles. Ford climbed 4.7 per cent.

Red Hat rocketed 48.5 per cent after IBM agreed to buy the software company for $34 billion in stock. IBM fell 2.4 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB soared 2.3 per cent after Standard & Poor’s decided not to downgrade the country’s credit rating.

The S&P 500 index gained 23 points, or 0.9 per cent to 2,682.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 24,824. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,189.

___

