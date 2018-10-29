Man struck by vehicle near the Stockyards

A man in his 40s is in hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the Stockyards.

Emergency crews were called the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Monday morning.

Police said the victim was crossing at an intersection against the red light when the vehicle hit him.

Police said the man was unconscious but breathing. He was rushed to a trauma centre.

The driver remained at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue is closed at Old Weston Road.