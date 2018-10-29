Loading articles...

Man struck by train in Milton suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HaltonPolice

A man struck by a CN fright train in Milton has escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halton Police responded to CN Rail tracks near Duncan Lane on Monday afternoon after reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The man was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.