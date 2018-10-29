Loading articles...

Man accused of threatening call to public safety minister found not guilty

Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. An Alberta man made a brief appearance in court Monday after being charged with making threats against Canada's public safety minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CALGARY – A judge has found an Alberta man not guilty of making threats against Canada’s public safety minister.

Alberta Justice says the charge against Sebastien Taylor has been dismissed.

The department couldn’t provide the judge’s reasons for the verdict.

A trial took place earlier this year.

RCMP had alleged the threats against Ralph Goodale were made in a voice mail on June 4, 2017.

Investigators in Alberta were able to identify the caller from the message and arrested a suspect in Airdrie, north of Calgary.

