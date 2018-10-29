Man dies after fire breaks out at North York seniors' home

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a seniors’ residence on Yonge Street in North York overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just south of Finch Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the fire broke out in an apartment unit on the 10th floor of the Toronto Community Housing building.

An 80-year-old man was found inside the apartment and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to the fire chief, the battery had been removed from the smoke detector in the unit where the fire broke out.

“The crews investigated inside … there was a smoke detector on scene and it appears the battery had been taken out,” he explained.

The name of the victim has not been released.

There has been no word on what started the fire.

Officials continue to investigate.