Bombardier Transportation replaces president of Americas amid project delays

BERLIN – Bombardier Transportation says it’s changing the president in charge of the Americas region after less than three years amid project delays.

Elliot Sander, who takes over from Benoit Brossoit effective Nov. 19, will also oversee all sales and business development activities in the region.

Brossoit, who assumed the role in April 2016 from United Technologies Corp., will remain as an adviser.

Sander was managing director of global transportation and U.S. infrastructure at Hatch Ltd.

He has also held leadership roles at Aecom, HAKS Group, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and was commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

Bombardier’s railway division has faced a series of challenges with the late delivery of streetcars to Toronto and light-rail transit vehicles to Metrolinx, Ontario’s transportation agency.

