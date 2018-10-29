Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews out for 4 weeks due to shoulder injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four weeks with a left shoulder injury.

Matthews was hurt in Toronto’s win over Winnipeg Saturday after taking a hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba.

The 21-year-old is tied for second in the NHL in goals (10) and tied for sixth in points with 16.

He missed significant time with an injury to his right shoulder last season.