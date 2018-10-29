1 driver killed in serious crash in Mississauga

One driver has died of their injuries after a serious two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene on Tomken Road near Highway 407 just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

One person was rushed to the a trauma centre, but later succumbed to their injuries. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tomken between Wilkinson Road and Farmhouse Court is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the cause of the collision.