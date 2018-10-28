Vigil held for 30-year-old newlywed killed in Brampton car crash

She was supposed to be on her honeymoon this weekend. Instead, the family of 30-year-old Anam Laiq was mourning her loss at a heartbreaking vigil Sunday night.

“Anyone that knows her knows how beautiful and happy and full of life she was and this wasn’t supposed to happen. But it did,” said Laiq’s older sister Nosheen, who was in tears throughout her speech at the vigil.

Dozens of people from the community came together in support of the family, lighting candles and paying their respects. Local MP Raj Grewal even stopped by to say a few words.

“We always think God has a plan, but in this case it is always tough to understand his plan,” said Grewal.

The newlywed was killed in a crash in Brampton on October 21, just one week after she was married. She was pronounced dead on scene. Her husband shattered both legs in the crash but survived, and is still recovering.

“Our hearts are in millions of pieces right now. We know she’s in a peaceful place, a better place,” said Nosheen.

The driver police believe to be responsible for the crash was allegedly speeding, ran a red light, and slammed into the couple’s car. He fled the scene on foot, and turned himself in three days later.

But the family says there are still so many unanswered questions.

“We didn’t even know that she had passed until almost 20 hours after the accident happened,” said Nosheen. “There’s just so many unanswered questions and why the person responsible for this is walking freely on bail for the choices that he made.”

They are hoping to raise awareness for an issue that has become unexpectedly close to their hearts: Safe and responsible driving. Because one mistake could cause a lifetime of pain.

“Nothing is going to be the same without her,” said Nosheen.

23-year-old Walid Wakeel of Nobleton is facing four charges: criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to support Laiq’s husband, who remains in hospital and is expected to have a long and difficult recovery.