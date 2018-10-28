Toronto FC salvages some pride with win over Atlanta in regular-season finale

TORONTO – Toronto FC salvaged some pride on the final day of the MLS regular season Sunday, winning 4-1 to prevent visiting Atlanta United from hoisting the Supporters’ Shield.

Atlanta (21-7-6) arrived at BMO Field with a one-point edge over the New York Red Bulls in the MLS overall standings. But the loss in Toronto coupled with the Red Bulls’ win over visiting Orlando moved New York into top spot in the standings.

The Red Bulls finished with 71 points on the season, erasing the single-season mark of 69 that Toronto set last year in its championship campaign. Atlanta finishes with 69 points.

Down 2-0, Atlanta made things interesting with a Josef Martinez penalty in the 76th minute after an Ashtone Morgan tug brought down Darlington Nagbe in the box. The goal extended Martinez’s record haul to 31 this season.

But Lucas Jansson’s second goal of the day restored the two-goal bulge in the 83rd minute. Sebastian Giovinco did the dirty work, dribbling around defenders before sending a pass that Marky Delgado stepped over to allow Jansson to take the shot.

Giovinco made it 4-1 in the 88th minute, showing great skill to volley in a Jay Chapman chip for his 13th goal of the season.

Delgado scored for Toronto (10-18-6) before a crowd of 23,895 on Fan Appreciation Day, offering up a glimmer of hope that the hugely disappointing 2017 MLS campaign was a blip.

Atlanta came into the game a remarkable 36 points ahead of Toronto. But TFC looked the better side as the first half wore on, leading 2-0 after 21 minutes.

Atlanta had its chances in the second half but Toronto hung on before adding the late insurance goals. Both teams hut the woodwork and had goals called back in the second half.

Toronto turns the page on its worst season since 2013, when it went 6-17-11 for 29 points.

The home side opened the scoring in the ninth minute, taking advantage of an Atlanta giveaway by Jeff Larentowicz under TFC pressure. The ball went to Jansson whose shot deflected off the inside of defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s calf and past goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The goal ended a 205-minute scoring drought for Toronto.

Delgado made it 2-0 in the 21st minute, thanks to some sloppy Atlanta defending. Jonathan Osorio notched his seventh assist of the season, finding a wide-open Delgado in the right side of the box.

Toronto defender Nick Hagglund all but gift-wrapped a goal in the 41st minute when his attempted clearance went straight to Martinez. But the Venezuelan’s shot hit the outside of the post.

There was plenty of action early in the second half.

A Justin Morrow goal for Toronto in the 58th minute was ruled offside upon video review. Minutes later Alex Bono made a fine stop at the other end to deny Martinez.

Moments after Giovinco hit the outside of the goalpost with a free kick in the 62nd minute, a Julian Gressel goal for Atlanta was waved off for offside. Gressel then hit the crossbar in the 70th minute.

The Supporters’ Shield trophy, which Toronto won last season, comes with a US$130,000 prize.

Atlanta came into the game having won two straight and seven of nine (7-2-0) since tying Toronto 2-2 on Aug. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Toronto had lost three in a row and gone 3-7-1 since that tie in Atlanta.

Toronto was without star Jozy Altidore and playmaker Victor Vazquez, shut down after undergoing ankle and knee surgery, respectively. Veteran Drew Moor, the linchpin of the Toronto defence, missed his 26th game of the league campaign due to injury.

Atlanta was missing attacking midfield star Miguel Almiron, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

TFC went 20-5-9 last season, setting franchise single-season records for point (69), goals for (74), goals against (37), wins (20), home wins (13), home points (42), road wins (7) and road points (27).

Losing four of its first five league games (0-4-1) this year while concentrating its resources on the CONCACAF Champions League (where the team went 6-2-0 only to lose the two-legged final against Chivas Guadalajara via penalty shootout) left Toronto in an early hole.

Greg Vanney’s team never found its rhythm after that, posting back-to-back league wins just once — against lowly Chicago in late July.

Toronto never seemed ready — conceding a league-worst 13 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches (it scored just three goals during that period) prior to weekend play. Combine that with a 1-17-1 record when conceding the first goal and an 0-13-1 mark when trailing at the half and you have a recipe for disaster

Toronto was scored on 15 times in the first 15 minutes of the second half — only Colorado (16) was breached more often over the same time period.

Atlanta and Toronto had met on three previous occasions, with each game ending 2-2.

Sunday’s game was the last on the current grass surface, which is due to be replaced in the off-season. Bucket-wielding groundskeepers roved the field prior to kickoff, looking to fill in bare patches.

___

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter