Stabbing in Mimico sends man to hospital with critical injuries

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man in his 40s suffered critical injuries after a stabbing in Mimico on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a business on Lakeshore Boulevard West near Islington Avenue around 3 a.m.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police have confirmed they know who the suspect is, but they have not been arrested and a description has not been provided.

