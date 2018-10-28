Smith dominates to win main event of UFC fight night card in Moncton

MONCTON, N.B. – Anthony (Lionheart) Smith forced second-ranked Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir to tap out for the victory in the light heavyweight UFC main event in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday night.

Smith improved to 31-13-0 after his rear-naked choke caused Oezdemir (15-3-0) to submit at 4:26 of the third round.

“My name is Anthony Smith and I want a title shot,” he told the crowd following the win.

Smith, 30, moved up a weight class earlier this year. The six-foot-four American has won six of his last seven fights.

Both Smith and Oezdemir are known for finishing fights early. Between them they had some 30 first-round finishes heading into the match in Moncton.

In the co-main event, Michael (The Menace) Johnson (98-13) beat Artem Lobov (14-15-1) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in a featherweight bout. Both men landed lots of punches and kicks in the hard-fought match.

Johnson, who fights out of Boca Raton, Fla., was a late replacement just a couple weeks ago. He replaced Zubaira Tukhugov, who is under investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his part in a brawl that followed the main event at UFC 229 in Las Vegas between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lobov is a 32-year-old Russian, who is based Ireland, and is a training partner of McGregor.

In other main-card action, No. 11-ranked Misha Cirkunov of Toronto improved his record to 14-4 by beating No. 14 Patrick Cummins (10-5) by submission in a battle between light heavyweights. The referee stopped the fight at 2:40 of the first round as the result of an arm-triangle.

Andre Soukhamthath (13-6) ruined Jonathan Martinez’s UFC debut (9-2) in a scrappy bantamweight contest. Soukhamthath, 30, took the bout by unanimous decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Gian Villante (17-10), who fights out of Bellmore, N.Y., beat fellow American Ed Herman (24-14) in a split decision to win their light heavyweight fight.

“I’m happy to walk away with the win, but I’m a little uglier for it,” said the bloodied Villante.

Meanwhile, American Court McGee (20-6-1) used the mat to dominate Alex Garcia (15-5) in a welterweight match, (29-28, 29-28, 30-28) the first match of the main card.

The Saturday night card was the UFC’s New Brunswick debut. It was greeted by a loud and appreciative crowd at the Avenir Centre in Moncton right from the start of the preliminary bouts.

Sean Strickland of Corona, California improved his record to (20-3-1) with a TKO over Nordine Taleb (14-6).

The referee stopped the welterweight bout at 3:10 of the second round. Taleb, who comes from France but fights out of Montreal, was a crowd favourite, resulting in loud boos from the crowd when the fight was stopped.

Nasrat Haqparast of Hamburg, Germany beat Thibault Gouti (12-5) of France by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26) in the lightweight division. The 23-year-old improves to 10-2.

Calvin Kattar (19-3) from Massachusetts had Chris Fishgold (17-2-1) of Liverpool, England, bloodied and took him to the mat with a flurry of punches before the referee moved in to call the TKO at 4:11 of the first round in a featherweight bout.

“Nothing better than a knockout finish in the first round, we don’t get paid by the minute,” said the 30-year-old Kattar, who has now won 10 of his last 11 fights.

Women’s bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras of Kelowna, B.C., (5-5) lost for the first time in Canada to Talita Bernardo (6-2) by judges’ decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

In the early prelims, Don Madge (8-1) landed a right foot to the head of Te Edwards (6-2) for a TKO at 14 seconds into the second round in a lightweight fight.

Vancouver heavyweight Arjan Bhullar (8-1) landed repeated lefts to win a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) over Marcelo Golm (6-2) of Brazil.

“I’m hungrier and more ferocious than him,” Bhullar said after the bout. “You can’t underestimate my resilience.”

Stevie Ray (22-8), who fights out of Scotland, landed repeated high kicks to beat Jessin Ayari (16-4) of Germany in the lightweight division (29-28-29-28, 30-27).

The next big fight is Cormier vs Lewis in UFC 230 in New York.