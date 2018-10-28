SIU called after motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 401 ramp

The provinces Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed following a collision with a car in North York.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound Leslie Street ramp to the westbound 401 when the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.