Saturday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
World Series
Boston 9, Los Angeles 6
(Red Sox lead series 3-1)
—
CFL
Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13
Saskatchewan 35, B.C. 16
—
NHL
New Jersey 3, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, Nashville 3
Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO
Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2
Montreal 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago 3
Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 0
—
AHL
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Cleveland 2, Rockford 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4
San Jose 6, Texas 1
Iowa 6, Colorado 1
Bakersfield 8, Stockton 2
Tucson 4, San Diego 3
—
NBA
Boston 109, Detroit 89
Utah 132, New Orleans 111
Chicago 97, Atlanta 85
Indiana 119, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103
Memphis 117, Phoenix 96
Miami 120, Portland 111
Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91
San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106
—