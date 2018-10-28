Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

World Series

Boston 9, Los Angeles 6

(Red Sox lead series 3-1)

CFL

Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13

Saskatchewan 35, B.C. 16

NHL

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago 3

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 0

AHL

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1

Cleveland 2, Rockford 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4

San Jose 6, Texas 1

Iowa 6, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 8, Stockton 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3

NBA

Boston 109, Detroit 89

Utah 132, New Orleans 111

Chicago 97, Atlanta 85

Indiana 119, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103

Memphis 117, Phoenix 96

Miami 120, Portland 111

Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91

San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106

