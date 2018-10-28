Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victim Joyce Fienberg grew up in Toronto

One of the 11 people killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh grew up in the Toronto area.

Joyce Fienberg, 75, grew up going to Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street, according to a statement posted on Facebook by Rabbi Yael Splansky

Splansky said Fienberg was married at the temple to fellow congregant, Stephen Fienberg, and her confirmation photo is on its wall of honour.

“I did not know her. She was married here before my time. But I walk past her every day,” said Splansky.

Deanna Levy, a spokeswoman for the temple, said the photo is of Fienberg when she was 16 years old.

“She has family members in our congregation and in Toronto. May her memory be for a blessing,” said Levy, adding that the temple had services Sunday morning.

“Right now we are just offering comfort to families…. We are just trying to stay strong.”

Fienberg and her husband moved to various cities in the U.S. and eventually settled in Pittsburgh where Stephen was Professor Emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University. He passed away in December 2016.

Fienberg spent most of her career at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center, retiring in 2008 from her job as a researcher looking at learning in the classroom and in museums. She worked on several projects including studying the practices of highly effective teachers.

“Joyce was a cherished friend for many in LRDC,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “For those who knew her in LRDC she was an engaging, elegant, and warm person.”

Dr. Gaea Leinhardt, who was Fienberg’s research partner for decades, said she is devastated by the murder of her colleague and friend.

“Joyce was a magnificent, generous, caring, and profoundly thoughtful human being,” she said.

Steve and Joyce had two sons; Anthony, who lives in Paris with his wife and five children, and Howard, who lives in Virginia with his wife and daughter. Joyce’s brother, Dr. Robert Libman and his wife live just north of Toronto.

The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and its advocacy partner the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) are planning a community wide vigil in honour of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Pittsburgh. The vigil is scheduled for Monday at a yet to be determined location to bring the community together in a “show of solidarity as we try to grapple with this unspeakable act of anti-semitism.”

Related stories:

Married couple, brothers among synagogue shooting victims

Canada reacts: Jewish communities across the country mourn Pittsburgh tragedy