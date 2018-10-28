Pittsburgh shooting victim grew up in Toronto

One of the 11 people killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh grew up in the Toronto area.

Joyce Feinberg, 75, grew up going to Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street, the temple confirmed in a Facebook post.

She was married there and her Confirmation photo still hangs on their wall of honour.

Fienberg and her late husband, Stephen, were intellectual power houses, but those who knew them say they were the kind of people who used that intellect to help others.

The 75-year-old spent most of her career at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center, retiring in 2008 from her job as a researcher looking at learning in the classroom and in museums. She worked on several projects including studying the practices of highly effective teachers.

Dr. Gaea Leinhardt, who was Fienberg’s research partner for decades, said she is devastated by the murder of her colleague and friend.

“Joyce was a magnificent, generous, caring, and profoundly thoughtful human being,” she said.