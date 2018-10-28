OCS blames Canada Post for lack of cannabis deliveries

The Ontario Cannabis Store says it has shipped thousands of online orders to customers and the reason many haven’t recieved them yet is due to Canada Post.

OCS says in the first week of post-legalization, over 150,000 online orders were made. However, CityNews has been inundated with complaints from viewers about the delays in receiving their cannabis. In a statement released Sunday, OCS said while it has adequate product supply, the delays in shipping are “partially due to the mail and package backlog at Canada Post created by rotating work stoppages in the Greater Toronto Area.”

“With over 9,000 workers off the job last week, as well as Canada Post picking up a limited number of orders from OCS, delivery times have been impacted and many customers will continue to see delays,” the statement read. “OCS is working closely with Canada Post and distribution centre staff to ensure packages are moving as quickly as possible.”

When asked about potential delays in delivery back on Oct. 18, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli insisted a postal strike would not derail deliveries and that the government had a “backup plan” but failed to provide any details at that time.

OCS indicated that customers should see an improvement in delivery this week as tens of thousands of packages were picked up by Canada Post this weekend.

OCS says it has also increased its capacity to speak respond to customers following complaints of long wait times on the phone with customer service reps.

“Our staff continues to work around the clock to fulfill customer orders, and respond to customer inquiries from calls and emails.”