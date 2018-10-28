Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 6:21 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 31 will be approximately $7 million.

