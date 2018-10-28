Loading articles...

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 401 ramp

Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 7:12 pm EDT

A motorcyclist in his 20s is dead following a collision with a car in North York.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound Leslie Street ramp to the westbound 401 when the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

