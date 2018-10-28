McWicked wins Breeders Crown by four lengths, pulling away from Lazarus N

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – McWicked moved into the lead at the five-eighths pole, easily putting away Lazarus N to win the Breeders Crown by four comfortable lengths on Saturday in one minute 49.3 seconds.

Brian Sears drove McWicked for trainer Casie Coleman, as he won his second Breeders Crown trophy. Early leader Filibuster Hanover rallied for second, while Donttellmeagain finished third. McWicked has now earned over $3.7 million in his career after posting his 24th career win.

“He’s real easy to drive and he does everything you want. It’s great to have the opportunity to drive such nice horses,” said Sears, who won three Breeders Crown races Saturday night.

“I always think he’s gonna be good, but to think he is going to do what he did this year,” said Coleman. “I think he is better now than he was at three. He is a big team effort no doubt. I hope he is going to race next year, but that is not my call. It is up to (owner Edward James of the SSG Stables.) I think he will be at stud, but I hope he will race, our team would really like that.”

Filibuster Hanover took the field to the quarter in 26.1, but Lazarus N, piloted by Yannick Gingras, of Sorel, Que., was immediately out and winging, taking the field past the half in 55.2.

McWicked pulled up the backside and easily disposed of his challenger, rolling past three-quarters in 1:21.2 before Sears took his foot off the gas in the stretch.