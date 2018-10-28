Loading articles...

Man stabbed in Little Italy, suspects wanted

Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 8:20 am EDT

Toronto police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in Little Italy early Sunday morning. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in Little Italy.

Police were called to College Street and Montrose Avenue near Ossington Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was rushed to hospital with very serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects. There is no description available.

