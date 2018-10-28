Loading articles...

Indonesia's Lion Air says one of its jets has crashed into sea

Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 11:54 pm EDT

A file picture dated 21 November 2014 shows a Lion Air aircraft taking off as Indonesian Lion Air crew pull a Batik Airline, one of Lion Air Group member, on a runway at the Batam Aero Technic hangar at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Riau, Indonesia. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia’s disaster agency says a Lion Air passenger jet crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and was carrying 188 passengers and crew.

“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted photos on Twitter of debris including a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

He said the flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.

