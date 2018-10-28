Loading articles...

Indonesia's Lion Air says it's lost contact with airplane

A file picture dated 21 November 2014 shows a Lion Air aircraft taking off as Indonesian Lion Air crew pull a Batik Airline, one of Lion Air Group member, on a runway at the Batam Aero Technic hangar at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Riau, Indonesia. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia’s Lion Air said Monday it has lost contact with a passenger jet flying from Jakarta to an island off Sumatra.

A search and rescue effort has been launched for the Boeing 737-800 plane which departed Jakarta about 6.20 a.m.

“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro. “Its position cannot be ascertained yet.”

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.