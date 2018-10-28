Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hoddle still in serious condition after heart attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2018 10:23 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 28, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT
LONDON – Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack in a TV studio.
In a statement reported by Britain’s Press Association on Sunday, an unnamed spokesman for Hoddle said he “continues to respond well to treatment” a day after collapsing.
The statement said “doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest.”
The 61-year-old Hoddle was at BT Sport studios as a pundit when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in London.
Hoddle played 53 times for England and also coached team from 1996-99, handing David Beckham his international debut. He played for Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
