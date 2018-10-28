Hasselborg beats Scheidegger to set up Masters final against Homan

TRURO, N.S. – Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden advanced to the finals of the Grand Slam of Curling Masters on Sunday, downing Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Ont., 8-4 in semifinal play.

Hasselborg will face three-time Masters champ Rachel Homan of Ottawa in the women’s final later Sunday.

Hasselborg broke a 3-3 tie with a deuce in the fifth end and held Scheidegger to a single in the sixth. The 2018 Pyeongchang gold medallist tacking on three in the seventh and final end to seal the victory at Rath Eastlink Arena.

Homan doubled up Edmonton’s Chelsea Carey 6-3 in the other women’s semifinal.

The men’s final features Calgary’s Kevin Koe against Toronto’s John Epping.

Koe scored three in the eighth end for a 6-5 comeback win over Scotland’s Bruce Mouat in one of the men’s semis and Epping downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 8-3 in seven ends in the other.