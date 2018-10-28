Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Fagundez, Revolution eliminate Impact with 1-0 win
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2018 7:16 pm EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Diego Fagundez scored a milestone goal in the 74th minute to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 victory over Montreal, keeping the Impact out of the playoffs on the last day of the Major League Soccer season Sunday.
The 23-year-old Fagundez got the ball just inside the 18 on the right, turned and sent a hard, low shot past diving goalkeeper Evan Bush and just inside the far post for his ninth goal of the season. That made him the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals.
Matt Turner had four saves to get his fifth shutout for Philadelphia (10-13-11), which heads into the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and plays at third-seeded New York City FC on Wednesday or Thursday in the Knockout Round.
New England and Montreal split a pair of games earlier in the season with the winning team scoring four goals in each game.
