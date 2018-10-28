Economist: NKorea eying Swiss, Singaporean-style success

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 photo, a man rides his electric bike as the Tower of the Juche Idea is silhouetted agains the sunrise in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is exploring a grand plan to become a regional transportation hub, inspired in part by the successes of Singapore and Switzerland, and would be open to joining world financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund if current member states give up their "hostile" policies toward it, a senior government economist has told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
PYONGYANG, North Korea – A senior government economist has told The Associated Press that North Korea is exploring a grand plan to become a regional transportation hub, inspired in part by the successes of Singapore and Switzerland.
The economist said Pyongyang would also consider joining world financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund. But that could only happen if current member states abandon “hostile” policies toward the North.
Ri Ki Song, a senior researcher with the Economic Institute of the North’s Academy of Social Sciences, spoke with The Associated Press in Pyongyang last week. He said that although sanctions intended to get his country to abandon its nuclear and missile programs have intensified, the country’s economy is growing steadily.
He said the growth shows some sectors are becoming more efficient and self-reliant.