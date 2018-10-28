Loading articles...

Woman killed in Bradford hit-and-run

Police are looking for witnesses after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Bradford. HANDOUT/@SouthSimcoePS

The South Simcoe Police Service says it’s investigating a fatal fail to remain collision in Bradford.

Police say a 40-year-old local woman was struck and killed Saturday evening at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

Investigators are hoping to talk to possible witnesses to the incident.

No other information was immediately released.

