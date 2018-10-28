Loading articles...

2 people injured in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Two people are recovering in hospital Sunday morning after being stabbed in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Lake Shore Road East and Hurontario Street around 2 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was found suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say shortly after, they were informed a second victim had brought himself to hospital.

There is no word on any suspects at this point.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.