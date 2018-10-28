2 people injured in Mississauga stabbing

Two people are recovering in hospital Sunday morning after being stabbed in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Lake Shore Road East and Hurontario Street around 2 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was found suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say shortly after, they were informed a second victim had brought himself to hospital.

There is no word on any suspects at this point.