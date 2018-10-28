Loading articles...

2 people injured in boat fire at Outer Harbour Marina

A Toronto Fire department truck drives to a call in Toronto on March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Stephen C. Host

Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out on a boat at the Outer Harbour Marina.

Toronto Fire were called to the scene in the Port Lands area just after 7:30 on Sunday morning to reports a boat was fully engulfed in flames.

Both people were rescued and taken to hospital.

Police Constable David Hopkinson says the fire spread to at least one other boat and there were some concerns about fuel tanks nearby.

Crews managed to put out the flames, but some parts of the marina will likely remain closed throughout the morning for an investigation into how the fire started.

 

 

