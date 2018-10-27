Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Redblacks' slotback Sinopoli sets CFL receiving record for Canadian players
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2018 5:57 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2018 at 6:40 pm EDT
HAMILTON – Brad Sinopoli has broken the CFL record for most catches in a season by a Canadian.
The Ottawa Redblacks slotback registered his 113th reception of the year to eclipse the mark of 112 set by former Montreal star Ben Cahoon in 2003.
Sinopoli broke Cahoon’s record with a reception for a one-yard loss in the third quarter of Ottawa’s road game Saturday with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He came into the contest needing four catches to surpass Cahoon’s total.
The six-foot-four, 215-pound Sinopoli is in his eighth CFL season and fourth with Ottawa.
The two-time Grey Cup champion is the seventh Canadian to reach the 100-catch plateau in a season, with both Cahoon and Dave Sapunjis doing it twice.
Sinopoli captured the 2010 Hec Crighton Trophy as Canadian university football’s top player as a quarterback with the Ottawa Gee-Gees.
