Police charge 18-year-old in stunt driving incident

An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with a stunt driving incident early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of The Donway East and Lawrence Avenue East around 12:30 a.m. and found 12 high-performance cars blocking the intersection and numerous people lining the streets.

Officers proceeded to park their car in the intersection to disperse the crowd. At that time, police say a man driving a Chevy Corvette approached at a high rate of speed, sped through the intersection against a red light, narrowly missing the parked police car.

The Corvette struck another vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

Police say the driver was arrested a short distance away.

Nicholas Paraan has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and criminal flight.