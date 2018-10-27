Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
One Championship trades Askren to UFC for Mighty Mouse
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2018 7:40 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2018 at 8:20 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The One Championship mixed martial arts promotion says it has traded welterweight veteran Ben Askren to the UFC for former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.
One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced what is thought to be the first major trade in MMA history Saturday on Twitter.
Both fighters were released from their current contracts, allowing them to sign with their new promotions.
Johnson reigned as the UFC’s only 125-pound champ from the inception of the division in September 2012 until last August, when Mighty Mouse lost a split decision to Henry Cejudo. Johnson is considered one of the world’s top fighters, but he never became a North American star.
Askren is one of the best wrestlers in MMA. The Wisconsin native has fought in Asia since joining One Championship in 2014.
