Man in critical condition after downtown stabbing

One man is fighting for his life after being found suffering from stab wounds early this morning in downtown Toronto. CITYNEWS

A man is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing downtown on Saturday.

Toronto police say a passerby found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 3 a.m. near Yonge and Charles Streets.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the stabbing happened just west of where the man was found, near Bay Street and Charles.

There is no word on any suspects at this point.

 

