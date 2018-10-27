Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Carey tops Roth in tiebreaker to advance to Masters quarterfinals
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2018 10:37 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2018 at 11:20 am EDT
TRURO, N.S. – Chelsea Carey and her Edmonton rink advanced the quarterfinals of the Masters Grand Slam of Curling tournament after a 6-3 tiebreaker win over American Nina Roth on Saturday.
Carey broke a 2-2 tie with a deuce in the sixth end before adding a steal in the seventh.
Reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden topped Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson 7-2 in five ends in the other morning tiebreaker.
Carey will play Kaitlyn Jones of Halifax later Saturday while Hasselborg faces 2014 Olympic champ Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg.
Ottawa’s Rachel Homan plays Darcy Robertson of Winnipeg and top-seeded Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., plays Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., in the other women’s quarterfinal matchups.
