2 suspects wanted in connected Toronto variety store robberies
by News Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2018 8:46 am EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Two suspects are wanted after two overnight robberies at variety stores in Toronto believed to be connected.
Toronto police say the first robbery happened on Yonge Street and York Mills Road around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.
The suspects entered the store with a firearm, but no one was injured and nothing was stolen.
Soon after, another variety store at Victoria Park and Van Horne Avenues was also held up by two suspects with a firearm. No one was injured and the assailants fled on foot.
Police say the suspects are two white men wearing masks, aged 26-30. One was also reportedly wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
It’s truly amazing how 680 news hides the racial description of criminals except when they’re white. When they’re white they give out the description but when it’s any other color, mostly black of course, they hide the racial description.