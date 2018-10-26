Loading articles...

New Brunswick-Maine border closed due to suspicious vehicle

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the border of New Brunswick and Maine.

The incident happened just before noon Friday at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. It is located east of Houlton, Maine, and west of Woodstock, N.B.

The border has been shut down as police investigate.

More to come

