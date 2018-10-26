New Brunswick-Maine border closed due to suspicious vehicle

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the border of New Brunswick and Maine.

The incident happened just before noon Friday at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. It is located east of Houlton, Maine, and west of Woodstock, N.B.

The border has been shut down as police investigate.

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018

#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.

Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh — Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018

More to come