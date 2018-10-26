Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Virgin Orbit mates rocket to jet for airborne launch system
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 26, 2018 4:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 26, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Southern California-based Virgin Orbit has reached a milestone in developing its airborne orbital launch system.
The company says this week it mated a LauncherOne rocket to a special Boeing 747 at Long Beach Airport and will soon begin a series of flights that will culminate with a drop test in which the booster will be released from beneath the jet’s left wing.
The system is intended to carry small satellites into orbit.
Virgin Orbit is a sister company of Virgin Galactic, which is developing an air-launched rocket plane for carrying tourists on suborbital flights into space.
Virgin Orbit says it already has hundreds of millions of dollars worth of launches on contract for a wide range of customers including NASA and the U.S. Defence Department.
