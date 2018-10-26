Loading articles...

Two injured in serious crash west of Newmarket

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a two vehicle crash in York Region.

Police say the crash occurred on Dufferin Street just south of Millers Sideroad, west of Newmarket, just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old man was ejected from one of the vehicles while another teen had to be helped out of his car.

Police say one man suffered life-threatening injuries while the second is in serious but stable condition.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.