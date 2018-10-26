Two injured in serious crash west of Newmarket

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a two vehicle crash in York Region.

Police say the crash occurred on Dufferin Street just south of Millers Sideroad, west of Newmarket, just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old man was ejected from one of the vehicles while another teen had to be helped out of his car.

Police say one man suffered life-threatening injuries while the second is in serious but stable condition.