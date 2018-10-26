'Twas the weekend before Halloween in Toronto

‘Twas the weekend before Halloween, when all through the house, all the creatures were stirring and even a mouse. Okay, that is a bit dramatic, but c’mon it is Halloween!

This is not a trick, but a treat. The Gardiner Expressway was supposed to be shut down this weekend for annual fall maintenance, but with rain in the forecast, the closure will now take place next week.

To add to the fun, there are a bunch of events taking place this weekend — some Halloween in nature. Below are some suggestions.

If you planning to take the TTC this weekend, a portion of Line 1 will be closed and section of Line 2 will open late on Sunday.

Events

Beetlejuice

“Day-o, day-o …” It is hard to believe that 30 years ago Michael Keaton scared and dazzled us with his portrayal of the ghoul Bettlejuice. The Tim Burton movie, with a superb soundtrack by Danny Elfman, was not only a cult classic but was one of the usual go-to movies during Halloween. If you haven’t seen it, or want to watch it again for the 100th time, “Jump in the Line” at the Revue Cinema, which will be screening the movie from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Now everyone sing! “Shake, shake, shake, Senora … jump in the line, rock your body in time.”

Day of the Dead

Hallowe’en isn’t the only celebration quickly approaching. This Sunday, Evergreen Brickworks will be celebrating Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with food, music, live performances and family fun activities. The Artisan Market will incorporate traditional Latin celebrations, fun family activities and delicious food and drink. Tamales, carnitas, atole and churros will be among some of the yummy treats available. Kids can enjoy skull face painting as well as crafts. There will also be live music, dancing and storytelling. The event will he held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weedstock

Weed is legal in Canada so why not find out everything you can about cannabis this weekend at Weedstock — the Cannabis Living Expo. The Better Living Centre will host this three day event starting Friday, which will feature a marketplace with a full array of cannabis lifestyle products and services. Medical experts will be on hand to answer all your questions about the health benefits of cannabis. Seminars will be held through the day on such topics as learning to make edibles, how to grow your own plants and starting a small businesses in the cannabis industry. The event welcomes both the curious and the connoisseur.

Pedestrian Sundays

It is the last one until next spring, so head down to Kensington Market on Sunday for the street party. Enjoy the unique shops and vendors, while you soak up the live music and dance. Be sure to stop by the art fair as well. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m. Road closures will be in effect in the area.

Run to Quit 5k

Quitting smoking is extremely difficult so why not celebrate the accomplishment this weekend by giving your lungs a workout. The Break Free 5K is Walk or Run to Quit at Ashbridges Bay Park is a way to bring friends and family together to promote healthy and happy lifestyles. There will be areas to play along the way — in case the kids get a little bored. Register a family of 2-5 participants for $50, individual $25 and kids under 12 are free. For more details on the run, click here. The race takes place on Saturday and starts at 11 a.m.

TTC closures

Subway closures

If you are planning to take the TTC weekend, subway service will be affected on two lines. Trains won’t be running on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

On Sunday, subway service on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations will start at 10 a.m. due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses will be running.