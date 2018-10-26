Loading articles...

TIMELINE: Key dates in the murders of billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman

Police secured the home of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and wife, Honey Sherman after they were found dead on Friday, December 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

It has been over 10 months since Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York home on December 15, 2017. Since that date, Toronto homicide detectives and a team of private investigators have been combing through thousands of pieces of evidence. Yet, it is still not known who killed the Sherman’s.

Here’s a timeline leading up to Sherman murders and the twists in the investigation that followed:

