Loading articles...

Thursday's Games

Last Updated Oct 26, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

Thursday’s Games

NFL

Houston 42 Miami 23

NHL

Pittsburgh 9 Calgary 1

Edmonton 4 Washington 1

Arizona 4 Vancouver 1

Buffalo 4 Montreal 3

Nashville 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Boston 3 Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 1

Columbus 7 St. Louis 4

Chicago 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Dallas 5 Anaheim 2

NBA

Detroit 110 Cleveland 103

Portland 128 Orlando 114

Boston 101 Oklahoma City 95

L.A. Lakers 121 Denver 114

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.