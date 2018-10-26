Loading articles...

Teen stabbed in groin in midtown Toronto

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in midtown Toronto.

The incident happened just before noon near Northern Secondary School on Roehampton Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say two teens were in a fight when one of them pulled out a knife.

The victim was stabbed in the groin area. Paramedics say he’s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The search continues for the suspect.

