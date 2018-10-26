Serious crash closes northbound Hwy. 404 at Aurora Road

All northbound lanes of Highway 404 are closed north of Aurora Road after a serious crash early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

There has been no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash but reports from the scene say two vehicles are in a ditch.

One person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle.

The 404 is closed from Aurora Rd to Mulock Drive while police investigate.