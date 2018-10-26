Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,888.26, down 35.82 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 37 cents, or 3.87 per cent, to $9.18 on 25.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 22 cents, or 6.65 per cent, to $3.09 on 12.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down 77 cents, or 4.75 per cent, to $15.45 on 10.4 million shares.

Goldcorp. Inc. (TSX:G). Gold. Up 49 cents, or 4.42 per cent, to $11.58 on 6.8 million shares.

HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down nine cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $5.80 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $2.79 on 6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) Down 22 cents or 6.65 per cent to $3.09. Airbus SE delivered its first A220 aircraft to Delta Air Lines Inc. on Friday, the first airline in North America to buy the jet formerly known as the Bombardier C Series.

WestJet Airlines. (TSX:WJA). Up 15 cents to $19.12. Swoop is resuming all scheduled flights to the U.S. after receiving its final operating approval. The discount subsidiary of WestJet Airlines says flights that have been cancelled will resume starting Saturday.