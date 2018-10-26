Maritime CFL expansion proposes Halifax-area stadium at Shannon Park

HALIFAX – The company hoping to bring a CFL team to Halifax has proposed Shannon Park, along the east side of the city’s harbour, as the site for a 24,000-seat stadium.

The proposal from Maritime Football Ltd. estimates construction costs between $170 million and $190 million, with the municipal and provincial governments pitching in.

The proposal is on the agenda for the Oct. 30 regional council meeting, where council is expected to direct the chief administrative officer to conduct a business case analysis.

The report also recommends making amendments to Halifax’s charter to allow a tax agreement on the stadium, discussing debt financing possibilities with the province and preparing a financial report for council.

The report says the province’s participation as a funding partner is “essential” to the project, and it suggests increasing the hotel marketing levy tax or developing a car rental tax as possible revenue streams.

The company is planning a season ticket drive as early as November, though it will be several years before the stadium is ready for use.