Man crushed by a car after jack collapses in garage

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was crushed beneath his car.

Police say it happened in the garage of a home on Cook Road at Sentinel Road, near Finch Avenue and Keele Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

The man was doing maintenance on a car when the jack the vehicle was up on collapsed pinning him underneath the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim in life-threatening condition.