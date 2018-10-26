Loading articles...

Man crushed by a car after jack collapses in garage

A man was crushed beneath a car he was working on on Cook Road near Finch Avenue and Keele Street on Oct. 26, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was crushed beneath his car.

Police say it happened in the garage of a home on Cook Road at Sentinel Road, near Finch Avenue and Keele Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

The man was doing maintenance on a car when the jack the vehicle was up on collapsed pinning him underneath the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim in life-threatening condition.

|
Alpha_Mora

Doing car maintenance at 1 am? Strange. I hope he pulls through.

October 26, 2018 at 6:55 am