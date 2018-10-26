Google app tested in Venezuela takes swipe at press censors

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Cesar Batiz, news director of El Pitazo, center, stand next to journalist at the news room of the El Pitazo, a popular digital platform in Caracas, Venezuela. In a fight against press censorship around the world, Google has unveiled a new tool first put to the test in Venezuela where journalists say they're battling a government bent on burying online stories that expose corruption and human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
CARACAS, Venezuela – Google has unveiled a tool meant to help fight press censorship around the world, testing it first in Venezuela, where journalists say they’re battling a government bent on burying online stories that expose corruption and human rights abuses.
News junkies in Venezuela clicking on links to independent websites have been frustrated in recent years by messages on their screens saying the pages don’t exist — a problem most blame on government moves to block access to critical information.
“It’s very hard to get news to the people,” said Melanio Escobar, a Venezuelan journalist who tested the Intra app on Google’s behalf before it was launched this month.
The government controls the internet as owner of CANTV, the largest internet service provider with more than 2.5 million customers.